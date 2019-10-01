WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals the favourite match of his career so far

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 01 Oct 2019, 23:18 IST

Roman Reigns has had many legendary opponents

Roman Reigns has faced Superstars including Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins and The Undertaker in some of the most memorable WWE matches of the last decade.

Speaking in a video on GQ Sports’ ‘Actually Me’ YouTube series, the former Shield member revealed that the favourite match of his career actually came against Big Show when he defeated the 7-footer in a Last Man Standing match at Extreme Rules 2015.

“It was in Chicago, and it was one of those matches that I think the expectations were low, and we just knocked it out the park and we had Chicago going nuts. We tore that place apart. So that’s one that I think a lot of people wouldn’t think of that I do hold dearly to me, and it’s cool to be able to be in there with a giant too.”

Reigns added that, even though the non-title encounter was not a critical stepping stone in his career, he enjoyed the match and learned a lot from working with Big Show.

Roman Reigns vs. Big Show, Extreme Rules 2015

At WrestleMania 31, Roman Reigns was expected to defeat Brock Lesnar and claim the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. However, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank contract and pinned Reigns to win the title.

While Rollins continued feuding with Randy Orton after WrestleMania, “The Big Dog” became involved in an intense rivalry with Big Show, leading to the two men having a Last Man Standing match at Extreme Rules in April 2015.

The Rollins vs. Orton and John Cena vs. Rusev rivalries dominated a lot of television time in the build-up to the event, meaning Reigns vs. Big Show was made to feel like the third most important match on the pay-per-view.

As it turned out, the 20-minute battle was among the best PPV matches of 2015, as Reigns speared his opponent through the barricade and Spanish announce table before burying him under another announce table to pick up the victory.

