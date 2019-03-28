×
WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals the "perfect" spot for Conor McGregor in WWE

Rohit Nath
597   //    28 Mar 2019, 08:42 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

What's the story?

In an interview with ESPN, Roman Reigns was asked about NFL star Rob Gronkowski and UFC megastar Conor McGregor and where they would fit in WWE.

While Reigns praised Gronkowski for his athleticism and enthusiasm, his response to Conor McGregor was absolutely hilarious.

In case you didn't know...

It's been a little over a month since Roman Reigns returned to WWE television. He returned far quicker than most people anticipated and announced that he was already in remission. It didn't take long for him to get back in action, and he reunited The Shield one last time before Dean Ambrose departed so they could have a final stand at WWE Fastlane.

Since then, Roman Reigns hasn't entered the ring again, and with just one episode of RAW remaining, it seems like we're going to have to wait until WrestleMania 33 to see The Big Dog in action again, as he's set to take on The Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre in a singles match.

Conor McGregor recently stated that he's retired from MMA, but granted that he's said the same thing before, it's widely believed that it's all just a publicity stunt.

The heart of the matter

When asked about Conor McGregor, Roman Reigns hilariously responded by saying that there's a "perfect place" for Conor McGregor at 205 Live, stating that he's a Cruiserweight and he can flip with the other guys.


It's actually ironic to think about it because Conor McGregor cannot possibly make 205 pounds while staying in shape. He didn't even fully reach 170 pounds when fighting Nate Diaz, and that was without any weight cutting whatsoever. Either way, while 205 pounds is viewed as "small" in WWE, it's not small at all, even in MMA standards.

What's next?

Roman Reigns is set for a major WrestleMania return, while Conor McGregor may be fighting later this year if the retirement is, in fact, a hoax.

Rohit is an avid wrestling fan and aspiring Sports Psychologist.
