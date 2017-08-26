WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals who he wants to face at WrestleMania 34

The Big Dog has some interesting ideas for WrestleMania 34

by Rohit Nath News 26 Aug 2017, 11:01 IST

Roman Reigns has main evented the last 3 WrestleManias

What's the story?

In his latest Wizard World, Roman Reigns was asked about who he would like to face at WrestleMania 34. The Big Dog gave a multitude of interesting choices.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns has main evented the past 3 WrestleManias, standing tall in the last two. He main evented WrestleMania 31 against Brock Lesnar(and technically Seth Rollins), WrestleMania 32 against Triple H and WrestleMania 33 against The Undertaker, where he retired The Deadman.

Even before WrestleMania 33, it was reported that WWE already made plans for the WrestleMania 34 event which would see Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns go at it in a match between the only 2 men to ever defeat Undertaker at WrestleMania.

As of how things stand, that still seems to be the plan for next year's WrestleMania, though, on the latest episode of RAW, a match with John Cena was teased.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns revealed his 3 main options for an opponent at WrestleMania 34: John Cena, Brock Lesnar or The Undertaker.

"I would love to wrestle Brock Lesnar again, specifically if he still got that title. I would love to wrestle The Undertaker again."

He also suggested a Triple Threat match against his former Shield buddies Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

"I'd love to wrestle The Shield. If there's a way I wanna go out and we just implode in the main event of WrestleMania and we're just all gone"

Out of all the options, the WWE Universe would definitely opt for the latter Shield Triple Threat match. Although the dream match already took place at Battleground 2016, who is to say that it couldn't happen again? After all, the 3 former Shield members are now all on the same RAW brand.

However, the reality is that we will be most probably be getting the Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Universal Title match to main event WrestleMania 34. From the look of things, it seems set in stone and Roman Reigns would be set for his 4th straight WrestleMania main event(no one in WWE history except Hulk Hogan has achieved this) and 3rd straight coronation.

What's next?

Roman Reigns got into a confrontation with John Cena, so it's likely that their match will be happening at some point in the future, with Cena putting over The Big Dog. However, as of now, Reigns might end up feuding with The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship.

Author's Take

Roman Reigns has already faced 2 out of the 3 names he listed and is going to face Cena inevitably at some point. It wouldn't be surprising to see John Cena vs Roman Reigns main event a WrestleMania, but it seems like WWE might have plans to fast track their match prior to Roman's WrestleMania main event rematch against Brock Lesnar.

It's pretty crazy to think about just hard Roman gets pushed that he gets to face a plethora of dream opponents. He's now main evented 3 straight WrestleManias against 3 WWE legends and is bound to face one of them again.

Roman Reigns is going to have a heck of resume when he hangs up his boots.

