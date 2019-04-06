×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals why his WrestleMania 35 match is special

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
446   //    06 Apr 2019, 15:52 IST

Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns

What's the story?

Roman Reigns faced Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania. During a recent appearance on Strahan and Sara, Reigns revealed how his WM35 match was different from his previous matches at the Show of Shows.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns first match after coming back took place at WWE Fastlane last month where he teamed up with his Shield brethren to take on Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns was a guest on Strahan and Sara ahead of WrestleMania 35. During the appearance, he was asked about his match with Drew McIntyre. Reigns said that his match with McIntyre was different from his other WrestleMania matches which had mostly come against veterans.

"Over the years, I've always faced a veteran, someone who's a bit older in their career. So I'm really excited to go against a younger Superstar, someone from my generation. And I think the fact that we're both a couple of young lions, we're going to go out there and hit pretty hard. So I think the intensity will be at a different level than the rest of the card.

Roman was also asked about his return from leukaemia and how the fans help him through his battle. Reigns said that they support he received totally overwhelmed him:

"Sometimes I can be a polarizing character. Sometimes I rub people the right way or the wrong way. For everybody to drop the idea of 'Roman' and to help the man behind the character, Joe, and to lift me up, the fact that they were able to go from a television show to real life all in a matter of seconds was just really neat and I'll be forever grateful."

What's next?

WrestleMania takes place this Sunday from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

For using quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Roman Reigns
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
3 possible reasons why Roman Reigns is not headlining this WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals new details of his leukemia diagnosis
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania 35: 3 reasons why Drew McIntyre should beat Roman Reigns at the PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns hints at special WrestleMania opponent
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns reacts to women headlining WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Roman Reigns Rumors: WWE planning big match for Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 Predictions- Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre- WrestleMania 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals emotional backstage moment at WrestleMania 34
RELATED STORY
3 Potential feuds for Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Roman Reigns is facing Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us