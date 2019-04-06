WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals why his WrestleMania 35 match is special

Roman Reigns

What's the story?

Roman Reigns faced Drew McIntyre at WWE WrestleMania. During a recent appearance on Strahan and Sara, Reigns revealed how his WM35 match was different from his previous matches at the Show of Shows.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns first match after coming back took place at WWE Fastlane last month where he teamed up with his Shield brethren to take on Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns was a guest on Strahan and Sara ahead of WrestleMania 35. During the appearance, he was asked about his match with Drew McIntyre. Reigns said that his match with McIntyre was different from his other WrestleMania matches which had mostly come against veterans.

"Over the years, I've always faced a veteran, someone who's a bit older in their career. So I'm really excited to go against a younger Superstar, someone from my generation. And I think the fact that we're both a couple of young lions, we're going to go out there and hit pretty hard. So I think the intensity will be at a different level than the rest of the card.

Roman was also asked about his return from leukaemia and how the fans help him through his battle. Reigns said that they support he received totally overwhelmed him:

"Sometimes I can be a polarizing character. Sometimes I rub people the right way or the wrong way. For everybody to drop the idea of 'Roman' and to help the man behind the character, Joe, and to lift me up, the fact that they were able to go from a television show to real life all in a matter of seconds was just really neat and I'll be forever grateful."

What's next?

WrestleMania takes place this Sunday from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

