WWE News: Roman Reigns says he wants to maximize the next 'couple of years' and could transition out of WWE after that

'The Big Dog' is thinking about life after WWE.

As he was filming a 'Lipton Brisk' commercial in conjunction with the upcoming release of his film, Hobbes and Shaw, Roman Reigns answered many questions while being interviewed by The Sportster.

One of the questions he was asked was about his in-ring future and film projects, and he said that he 'wanted to take advantage of the next couple of years and maximize his WWE career.' The Sportster provided transcriptions of some of his answers during the interview.

Roman Reigns was the focal point of WWE for the better part of the last five years. He had to step away from the company in October of 2018 after he had recently won the Universal Championship at that year's SummerSlam.

He took on a role in the Hobbes and Shaw film and ultimately returned to action a month before WrestleMania 35.

Just like John Cena, Hulk Hogan and the Rock before him, Reigns took some time away from WWE to be a part of a Hollywood film. While he was dealing with his Leukemia treatment, he had some spare time and being on set helped him cope.

Jim Parsons of the Sportster asked him about his in-ring future and if he planned on taking any more film projects down the road.

"I definitely see more projects and films in the future, for sure. But I think, where I'm at now, they will come a little more sparingly."

The interview also mentioned that 'Reigns said he didn't want to speak in absolutes but he explained that he wanted to be in 'that ring' and wrestling.' He added the following:

"How I feel physically, where my health is, I want to take advantage of the next couple of years and just really maximize my WWE career and give back to the company, to the guys in that locker room as much as possible."

Reigns also added that 'if he could take on a few side projects, he'd like to and it would be awesome'. But as things currently sit, his main focus is the ring.

"Right now, I'm so fully engulfed in wrestling and continuing to tell the story my family has told for decades now, I want to put a few more layers on the foundation that we have, as far as our history and our legacy."

'The Big Dog' has had quite a different path to and from the ring over the last year and change. He's focused on giving his all in the ring at the moment and that will likely come at the expense of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules.