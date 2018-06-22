WWE News: Roman Reigns says there's no point turning him heel because the fans hate him anyway

'The Big Dog' addresses fans who want him to turn heel because of the negative crowd reaction he gets.

Would Roman Reigns make a good heel?

What's the story?

Roman Reigns is one of the more confusing wrestlers in the WWE today, he has the look and size of someone who should be the face of the company, and for all intensive purposes is the current face of the company but via a series of bizarre booking choices and unearned 'Super Cena-esque' wins, the WWE have managed to turn a significant portion of the crowd against him.

Many feel a heel turn is the only way forward for Reigns now, but 'The Big Dog' himself has had his say on whether or not becoming a bad guy would be a good thing to do.

In case you didn't know...

Reigns had been built up as the person to topple Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania this year, with many feeling they already knew the outcome two years before it would happen.

This led to people treating Reigns like the chosen one, but it was tolerable because everyone knew what the plan was.

Then WWE flipped the proverbial switch and had Lesnar beat Reigns at WrestleMania and then again at the Greatest Royal Rumble in quick succession, making several years worth of Reign's booking not make much sense.

Now Reigns is booed frequently with it becoming the popular thing to hate Roman Reigns, just as it was for John Cena.

The heart of the matter

Given that people hate Roman Reigns and boo him every time he's on television these days, a heel turn would make sense, purely because if he's getting booed, he might as well earn them with heelish acts. But what does Reigns himself think? He discusses a potential heel turn with ESPN UK

"It's a weird question because aren't I already a heel? If I garner that reaction, what's the point? It's already happening. If I'm already being booed, then why try to get booed?"

Reigns goes on to add that his current face booking but heel crowd reactions actually are a positive thing because it opens up storytelling avenues for him that aren't available to an out-and-out good guy like Daniel Bryan

"I have a great opportunity because I'm a gray area guy -- to do a little bit of everything. I'm in a good place to do whatever I want and just play with this character and not just be a heel or a face. I feel my character can be so much more than that."

What's next?

For some reason, the current rumoured plan for Roman Reigns is to take on Brock Lesnar again for the title at SummerSlam, this would be Lesnar's last match with WWE under his current deal and perhaps the moment Reigns should have had at WrestleMania?

What do you guys think, should Roman Reigns turn heel or is he fine as he is and everyone should cut him a bit of slack? Have your say in the comments.