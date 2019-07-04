WWE News: Roman Reigns says thinking that AEW is competition is 'foolish'

One of his buddies might be gone, but Reigns isn't worried about him helping the competition.

What's the story?

With the emergence of All Elite Wrestling at the beginning of the year, everyone from legends of the sport to current WWE wrestlers has been asked about their opinions regarding the new promotion.

Roman Reigns was recently asked just that in an interview with the Sportster during a commercial shoot for Lipton Brisk in partnership with his upcoming film, Hobbes and Shaw. The Sportster provided transcripts of Reigns answers.

Roman Reigns talked about how it would be 'foolish' to compare the two.

In case you didn't know . . .

All Elite Wrestling wasn't made official until January 1, 2019. Prior to that, members of the Elite had put on one of the most successful independent shows in All In last September.

Members of the faction like Cody, Kenny Omega, Adam Page and the Young Bucks all were free agents at the beginning of the year and opted to form their own promotion with Tony Khan instead of signing elsewhere.

The heart of the matter

AEW has put on two official shows since becoming a full-fledged wrestling promotion. Double or Nothing put the entire wrestling world on notice as the former Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, made his debut with the company in the main event.

While not as groundbreaking as DON, Fyter Fest also left the wrestling audience with many questions following the show. Since he is one of the top stars in WWE, Reigns was asked about the competition in AEW.

"I'll just say this. It's all so new and it was what it was with Ambrose leaving and popping up over there... Competition? No, there's no competition. WWE, we know exactly what we're doing. We have the best talent in the world. There's no comparing, I say that with firm confidence, all the way from the top to the very bottom. .. We are world class all the way through."

Reigns did acknowledge that AEW would be 'an option' for other wrestlers around the world but to consider it a competition with WWE would be 'foolish'.

"I'm never against optimism but I think you have foolish thoughts if you really think there's a comparison or actual competition. Just an option, which isn't a bad thing."

What's next?

AEW and WWE both have events scheduled for the weekend of July 13-14. While they aren't going head to head on either day, the WWE will be airing an Evolve show on the same night (July 13) that AEW will put on Fight for the Fallen. All of the proceeds from Fight for the Fallen will go to benefit the families of gun violence.