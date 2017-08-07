WWE News: Roman Reigns sends message to Braun Strowman ahead of Last Man Standing match on RAW

The Big Dog was speaking after the latest WWE Live event.

Reigns has a long history of battling Strowman

What's the story?

As Roman Reigns prepares for a big Fatal 4-way battle for the WWE Universal title at SummerSlam, he has to worry about Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman, alongside Brock Lesnar.

And The Big Dog was all pumped up ahead of the upcoming RAW episode as he takes on Strowman in a Last Man Standing match, a match type he has never lost in the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

The battle for Lesnar’s title certainly is heating up ahead of the biggest event of the summer and the Fatal 4-way will certainly be one of the matches to keep an eye on.

In last week’s RAW, the three challengers for the title faced off in a Triple threat match with Reigns picking up the victory after knocking Strowman out of the ring with the steel steps and pinning Joe after a spear.

The heart of the matter

The Big Dog was speaking after taking part in the latest WWE Live event and made it clear that The Monster Among Men does not have a chance of winning the Last Man Standing match.

"This Monday on Raw in Toronto. I'm taking on Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match. In my five years in WWE, I've never lost one. You're ain't gonna wanna miss this one either, baby. Yes sir!"

What's next?

The duo will take centre-stage on RAW and it will be interesting to see just how Reigns takes on Strowman, and if he can keep his streak going in not losing a Last Man Standing match.

Strowman and Reigns also clashed in an Ambulance match at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view where The Monster Among Men got the win over The Big Dog.

Author's take

This should be a back and forth match but it is highly debatable if either wrestler will take up the plethora of weapons available near ring side to ensure a victory.

With SummerSlam just a few weeks away, neither star would want to pick up a big injury and the WWE might want to keep this a match with as few high-risk moves as possible.

However, given the animosity the pair have built up over the past few months, it would not be a surprise if either party goes after each other, and this could turn out to be a classic before massive Fatal 4-way.