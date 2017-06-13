WWE News: Roman Reigns shuts down Twitter troll

The Big Dog is quite literally on the hunt.

Don’t play with The Big Dog

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns shut down a Twitter user who was attempting to bring him down. Reigns was responding to a series of abusive tweets from the man in question, who is also training to become a professional wrestler.

Let ME give you a tip amateur. @WWE is the Top of the Mountain in Pro Wrestling. A view you'll never deserve or get to enjoy. #Facts https://t.co/sHf9ebYmi7 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 12, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The Big Dog has been under a lot of scrutiny over the last few months, even more so than usual. A lot of fans have turned on Reigns even more so than usual following his victory over The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, and that looks set to continue as the weeks and months go on. Roman is coming off the back of a loss at Extreme Rules, in a match which could’ve seen him become the number one contender for the Universal Championship.

The heart of the matter

The aspiring wrestler, Ian Porter, sent a series of tweets to Reigns prior to the former WWE Champion replying. As is the case with the majority of his tweets and responses to fans, Roman doesn’t exactly come across like a heroic babyface here. With that being said, it’s hard to do so when the person you’re confronting is going out of their way to try and antagonise you.

What’s next?

Reigns are set to make an announcement next week regarding his plans for SummerSlam in August, with many speculating that he’ll go after John Cena at the biggest party of the summer. If that’s the case, we could end up seeing the long awaited Reigns heel turn take place.

Author’s take

It’s hardly surprising to see fans trying to talk down to Reigns once again, but hopefully, this kind of response from Roman will prove that it just isn’t worth it. The guy may not be the best in the business, but he’s certainly up there and deserves more respect for all of his hard work.

