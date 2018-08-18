WWE News: Roman Reigns speaks candidly on his rivalry with Brock Lesnar and learning from John Cena

Speaking to the Sporting News, Roman Reigns spoke on a myriad of topics which included his career, journey in the WWE, and rivalry with Brock. He also thanked John Cena for teaching him the tricks of the trade with full honesty.

Roman reflected on his first passion, football, which he played for a long time. He went back to his alma mater - Georgia Tech, and spent quality time with students, staff, and coaches. His entry into WWE was full of hurdles, but he overcame them by tackling them one at a time. Reigns spoke about his three and a half-year-old rivalry with Brock Lesnar. He said, he admires Brock for the way he has handled his career switching between WWE and UFC.

On being asked about the future of Brock in UFC, Roman remarked that he wants Brock to only fight in UFC because Lesnar seems more into it in terms of focus and passion. The Champion added that if one has to compete in WWE, then they must follow a set of rules, schedule, and rhythm. He feels that Brock is doing a huge disservice to WWE by playing in it.

Reigns mentioned that John Cena had done a huge favor to him by busting his ass. He added that his offense and defense grew after partnering with John. John pushed him out of the comfort zone, and that is what he loved about training with Cena.

The Champion closed the interview by saying he is still learning and trying to improve himself with every fight. He is also overcoming his fears, emotions and all the negativity. He hopes that the SummerSlam would live up to its hype and the audience would get their money's worth.