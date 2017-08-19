WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals what he told CM Punk about the legacy he wanted to leave

From very early in Roman Reigns' time on the main roster, he wanted to be a leader in the locker room...

CM Punk was the first beneficiary of the mayhem Roman Reigns and The Shield created when they debuted in 2012...

Roman Reigns was on the Off The Board Podcast and opened up on a host of topics. The main topic of discussion was the situation where he threw Enzo Amore off a tour bus for acting inappropriate, but they also discussed something Roman talked to CM Punk about in regards to being a leader in the locker room.

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins) made their debut at the 2012 Survivor Series.

They would help CM Punk retain the WWE Championship when they triple powerbombed Ryback through the announce table, enabling Punk to pin John Cena.

"I said this a long time ago, and it's funny because I said it to CM Punk, but my whole goal is to leave this place better than I found it. I meant that."

That was the statement that Reigns said to CM Punk, presumably early on in his main roster career as Punk left the WWE in 2014. The reason why he feels this way is because wrestling has been in his blood his entire life.

I've experienced a lot of hardships and a lot of great moments throughout my life because of this business. But the bottom line is it's fed me my entire life. I don't care who you are, you will not disrespect it, not in front of me, not today, not any day that I'm alive."

Roman is thankful for the life that was given to him, so in this statement, he makes it abundantly clear that he's going to step in when something isn't right in the locker room.

This was something The Undertaker did for many years, and it is safe to assume that Reigns learned the skill from The Deadman.

Reigns are in the main event of SummerSlam this Sunday on the WWE Network. He attempts to obtain the WWE Universal Championship for the first time in a Fatal-4-Way match with Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and champion Brock Lesnar.

The Undertaker was a tremendous leader in that locker room, so it is good to see that someone else wants to pick up that torch for the next 10 to 15 years in Roman Reigns.

The fans may boo him for the way he's creatively pushed, but there is no way you can hate the man for his passion for the business.