WWE News: Roman Reigns talks about Enzo Amore's backstage heat

by Jeremy Bennett News 19 Aug 2017, 02:19 IST

Enzo Amore has had some heat with the locker room this year, Roman Reigns took charge in the situation...

WrestlingInc.com is reporting on a recent interview that Roman Reigns had with the Off The Board Podcast. During the interview, they discuss the backstage heat that Enzo Amore has with the Monday Night Raw locker room after JBL made it public a couple of months ago on Bring It To The Table.

Reigns would talk about that heat and how he handles it as he evolves into a leader in the locker room.

The situation that JBL referenced on Bring It To The Table was when Reigns kicked Enzo off a tour bus earlier this summer. Corey Graves added to the story by saying Enzo acts like the character inside the WWE ring 24/7 and it rubs a lot of people the wrong way.

In terms of being that leader in the locker room, Reigns would say, "I swing the sword. If I put the sentence down then I lay it down." He also said that if you have heat in the locker room, that is what a locker room leader needs to do, speak up for the rest of the group.

Reigns would further expand on the thought of what a locker room leader should do with the quote below:

I am a locker room leader. I'd like to think I've been afforded the keys to the car and I drive that thing around every once in a while. But I'm going to take care of it.

"There are many cooks in the kitchen" according to Reigns, and he said that he is definitely not the only one in the locker room that would speak up if something isn't right, he was just the guy to do it in this case with Enzo.

SummerSlam takes this Sunday in from Brooklyn, New York. Reigns will be in the main event with Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe as they try to end the WWE Universal Championship reign of Brock Lesnar.

You can tell that Roman Reigns learned a lot from The Undertaker, who was the leader of that locker room for many years in the WWE. Hopefully Enzo can learn how to reign (no pun intended) in his personality and act the way he should because he's got a lot of talent and can have a career in the WWE for a very long time.