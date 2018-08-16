WWE News: Roman Reigns thinks his haters actually like him

Reigns had a very unique take on haters

What's the story?

It is not an uncommon sight to see Roman Reigns heading to the ring, being drowned out in a sea of boos and jeers. However, Reigns is not really bothered by them, as he said in an interview with Yahoo! Sports recently.

In case you didn't know...

Many believe that Roman Reigns has been thrust down our throats and does not really deserve to be in the spot that he is in. Therefore, the audience lets him know how much they dislike him through a chorus of loud boos.

Despite the boos, WWE has not turned Roman Reigns heel. Many believe that a transition into heeldom would be beneficial for him. It would get him over and a subsequent babyface transformation would thereafter yield dividends.

The heart of the matter

According to Reigns, a lot of the people that boo him actually like him:

I think they’re like closet lovers to be honest. You can say whatever you want, but it’s how you say it that matters. The way they deliver it, they’re more connected to me than their so called ‘favorites.’ For me to be able to pull on whatever string I pull on, it just goes to show there’s a deep rooting there.

Reigns went on to say that as long as the crowd reacted to what he did, he didn't care if the audience were positive or negative:

[The crowd reaction] doesn’t really matter to me, as long as they’re really loud, that’s all I really care about. There could be certain moments where they try to hijack shows and all of that, but by the end of the match, they’re standing up so I’ve been blessed. I really do think that if they love to hate you, they still love you.

What's next?

Catch Roman Reigns in action against Brock Lesnar in the main event match at SummerSlam, this weekend.