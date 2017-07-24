WWE News: Roman Reigns trolls Philadelphia crowd last night

The Big Dog takes a shot at the fans of Philadelphia on Twitter.

by Jeremy Bennett News 24 Jul 2017, 21:51 IST

Roman Reigns has been in a heated feud with Braun Strowman lately

What's the story?

During the WWE Battleground pay-per-view last night, a fan tweeted out the following, wishing a member of the Monday Night RAW roster was on the show.

Need more of the ppv king @WWERomanReigns period... ??? — ? (@SoGolden_00) July 24, 2017

And Roman Reigns responded to the fan's tweet, while taking a shot at Philadelphia (where Battleground was held last night).

Told yall I'm The Big Fight. Heard Philly was a little quiet tonight, better bring their best when we return!! #Raw #MyYard #B2R https://t.co/dETfoN2sXe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) July 24, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was the setting for the 2015 Royal Rumble; which Roman Reigns was the winner. In an interesting twist, the crowd was actually cheering for a mega heel in Rusev to defeat Reigns, back then.

The crowd in Philly showed their displeasure for the choice to win the Royal Rumble by showering Reigns with boos.

They even brought The Rock out to raise Roman's hand, and that didn't do anything to change the crowd's opinion.

The heart of the matter

Roman decided to exact some revenge for the shower of boos from 2015 by calling the fans out and challenging them to bring the energy next time RAW comes through there.

He wasn't the only one to mention that the Philly crowd was not as rowdy as they are usually known for, as people took to social media throughout the pay-per-view.

Philly crowd has been restless all night. (not in a good way) This PPV is subpar. #live #wwe #battleground — Michael Link (@MrMichaelLink) July 24, 2017

Is it just me or is the crowd not feeling this at all #Battleground #Wwe — Ian Hall (@IanHallRfc) July 24, 2017

It could have partly been due to the results of the pay-per-view, or in the case of the main event, it was tough to see the action through the Punjabi Prison.

What's next?

We will see Reigns next later tonight during Monday Night RAW. RAW General Manager Kurt Angle could announce a Fatal-4-Way between Reigns, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, and Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

Author's take

It's good to see Roman Reigns embrace his heelish side when he can, but I wish that creative would be committed to making him a full-on heel because I think he'd be very successful at it.

There are times where he does heelish acts (such as slamming an ambulance containing Braun Strowman inside into a semi trailer), but then the next week they try to make him be the good guy again.

I wish they would commit to turning him heel now, so the crowd can accept him as a babyface sometime down the road.