WWE News: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman announced for Raw

Arguably the feud of the year...who will win this Monday?

The Big Dog and the Mountain among men are in combat once again

What’s the Story?

Monday Night Raw has booked another big match between two of the Fatal 4way participants prior to their match at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship.

WWE.com announced that Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman will face each other in a Last Man Standing Match on the August 7, 2017 edition of Raw.

In Case You Didn’t Know

Reigns and Strowman have been facing each other for the majority of 2017 and their first match took place at Fastlane. Reigns won that encounter and went on to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania, but Strowman would brutally attack Reigns and put him on the shelf for weeks.

Strowman would then defeat Reigns at Payback but was absent from television for nearly two months due to an elbow injury. Strowman returned and challenged Reigns to their latest singles match at Great Balls of Fire where Strowman emerged victorious.

The Heart of the Matter

Though Reigns got the first victory in this rivalry, Strowman has been the more dominant performer and has benefited greatly from this feud with one of WWE’s biggest stars which helped raise his own star power.

Their next match will more than likely be their final encounter until both men compete against Samoa Joe and the champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

Reigns has had two victories in Last Man Standing matches against Kane and Big Show, while Strowman has only one victory with this stipulation against Sami Zayn.

What’s Next?

If last week’s triple threat match is included, then the feud between Reigns and Strowman is currently tied with 2 victories each. The Last Man Standing Match this Monday could be seen as the tie breaker.

Author’s Take

Reigns and Strowman have demonstrated good chemistry with each other in all of their encounters, so this next match this Monday will more than likely be an all-out brawl.

Both men are undefeated in Last Man Standing matches, so this will be a match that keeps fans on the edge of their seat.