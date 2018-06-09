WWE News: Roman Reigns vs Jinder Mahal announced for Monday Night Raw

Why is the match happening early?

Simon Cotton ANALYST News 09 Jun 2018, 23:46 IST 126 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

A Pay-Per-View Match Come Early

What's the story?

Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal were scheduled to fight at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view, but WWE have decided to give fans the match earlier than expected.

The company announced via Twitter that Reigns vs Mahal was official for Raw before Money in the Bank.

In case you didn't know

Reigns fought in a qualifying match to compete for the Money In The Bank briefcase but, lost due to interference from Mahal.

The two have gone back in forth interfering in each other's matches and have been involved in multiple brawls.

The heart of the matter

Mahal released a video on Friday where he challenged Reigns to a match for the upcoming episode of Raw and said it was time for "The Big Dog to be tamed."

Reigns would respond early Saturday evening and accepted the challenge by sending the following tweet:

Big words from a scared man. You want to make a challenge? Get ready for the biggest fight of your career. Just another Monday for me. #Raw #MyYard #B2R https://t.co/eefwkUXvCd — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 9, 2018

The decision to have the match on Monday essentially undermines the pay-per-view match booked between the two for Money In The Bank. Especially since it will take place six days after Raw.

Though the company has announced the match, this could lead to a brawl or a disqualification that sets up an injury angle or something else to make their match at Money in the Bank seem more interesting.

With that said, this wouldn't be the first time they book Reigns to face an opponent days before their scheduled to fight on the pay-per-view.

In 2016, Rusev and Reigns were scheduled for a United States Championship match at SummerSlam, but the company booked a non-title singles match for the Raw before SummerSlam.

With all this in mind, there's no telling what might happen between this two on Monday.

What's next?

Raw will emanate from the Verizon Center in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

The following has also been announced for the show:

Alexa Bliss vs. Ember Moon vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

Bobby Roode vs. Braun Strowman vs. Finn Bálor vs. Kevin Owens

A face-off between Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey