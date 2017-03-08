WWE News: "Roman Sucks" chants removed from official YouTube recap video

Chicago was vocal on Monday night, but something was missing when you watch the final segment back on YouTube.

by Jeremy Bennett News 08 Mar 2017, 02:53 IST

It was clear what Chicago thought of Roman Reigns unless you watched the clip on YouTube.

What’s the story?

WrestlingInc.com noticed and reported that WWE’s YouTube clip replaying the clash between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns was missing something quite noticeable. While both men were in the ring at the end of Monday Night Raw this week, the Chicago crowd started a very loud Roman sucks chant. However, those chants were edited out of the YouTube clip.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE first teased a Roman Reigns and Undertaker match for WrestleMania at the Royal Rumble. Taker was one of the final five of the Royal Rumble match when Reigns eliminated him. After the elimination, both the superstars stared each other down, planting seeds for the match.

Taker was not happy about being eliminated from the Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter...

Editing out crowd chants and reactions is definitely nothing new with the WWE. Chants were edited and added all of the time when Smackdown was shown on Thursdays after being filmed live the Tuesday before.

You would hear an amazing reaction, but yet the crowd would barely moving. Thus the audience watching on television could clearly tell the audio was being piped in.

What’s next?

While nothing is official yet, Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker is a lock for WrestleMania in Orlando on April 2nd. The chokeslam that Undertaker gave to Reigns on Monday pretty much cemented that. While we may not see Undertaker on Raw next week, expect Reigns to cut a promo on the matter, further progressing to the match at WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is a little annoying when WWE insults the intelligence of its fans when they edit the boos out. The most recent example was when Chris Jericho defeated Roman Reigns for the United States Championship.

They showed a guy in the crowd looking upset that Reigns lost, but if you watched it live, the very same guy was shown celebrating. It is what it is, and it will continue to be the norm while Vince McMahon is still in control.