WWE News: Ronda Rousey almost quit WWE in November

Ronda Rousey decided to stay on much longer than planned!

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch became the first women to compete in a WrestleMania main event when they faced off against each other at WrestleMania 35. However, things could've been a lot different if Ronda Rousey had done what she initially planned to do.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey officially joined in WWE after she made a surprise appearance during Royal Rumble 2018 and made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 teaming with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

She would stay with WWE until WrestleMania 35, winning the RAW Women's Championship in the process and heading into 'The Grandest Stage of Them All' with the title belt.

Rousey would lose the title to Becky Lynch in the main event and has subsequently gone on a hiatus from WWE with no set return time.

The heart of the matter

In Ronda Rousey's latest Youtube Video, she discusses the possibility of her returning to WWE and also dropped the news that her run with WWE wasn't supposed to be as long as it was, with her initially only wanting to appear until November 2018.

"Originally I approached them, I thought I'd only be able to wrestle from WrestleMania till November because we already wanted to start a family and we came to the WWE like 'hey before we have a baby I just want to be able to come and do this for twelve months' and then it just kind of snowballed into instead of being a small detour in my life, became my whole life for an entire year and I completely fell in love with it."

Ronda goes on to suggest that the biggest thing that kept her with the company and delayed her plans to start a family was main-eventing WrestleMania.

"And as time went on and I was in the company, were playing it by ear, and I loved it so much, and I ended up getting the title and then when it became a real possibility that women could be the main event of WrestleMania I decided to stick around."

You can see Ronda Rousey's comments on her WWE return, breaking her hand and the above subject in full on her video below!

What's next?

It's well known that Rousey's main focus is starting a family, so she won't be returning to WWE before then.

Are you glad Ronda Rousey stayed with WWE until WrestleMania 35? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!