WWE News: Ronda Rousey And Nikki Bella In Heated Twitter War Before Evolution

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
800   //    22 Oct 2018, 21:45 IST

Things are getting very heated ahead of Evolution
Things are getting very heated ahead of Evolution

What's the story?

Only last week, we saw how personal things got between Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella when they engaged in a war of words, ahead of their RAW Women's Championship match at Evolution. But naturally, their rivalry has spilled over to social media as well.

Nikki Bella took a shot at Ronda Rousey in a Tweet but did not anticipate the response she would get from Rousey, following the same. I would like to thank No DQ for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey are slated to take part in the main event of the Evolution pay-per-view event. This match was set in stone when the Bella Twins turned heel on Rousey.

Then came a war of words on RAW. Rousey effectively dismantled multiple security guards that the Bellas had hired for their protection. Things are heating up ahead of the match at Evolution.

The heart of the matter

It all began with a Tweet from Rousey advertising Evolution, and informing Nikki Bella that she was in for a night of punishment very soon:

Of course, Nikki Bella is not a superstar to take things lying down, and she responded with a Tweet of her own, as follows:

It is then that Rousey would launch into a tirade through her official Facebook account. Here is a glimpse of what she said:

You know someone typing the title “Producer” next to your name in the credits doesn’t make you some kind of god. The extent of your involvement in @totalbellas and @totaldivas is you let them film you act like idiots whenever they want and in exchange with give you fancy titles in the credits. whoopidy-f-n-doo. And If having a “successful” YouTube channel makes it to your short list of accomplishments, you’re not doing near as well as you imagine. I’m not even going to get into how bragging on your own fame is possibly one of the most narcissistic things you could do... 

Silenced, Bella would post the following Tweet:

What's next?

Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey have made their feud the hottest program in sports entertainment. I'm sure there will be a massive segment in the go-home episode before Evolution, this weekend. I can't wait to see the next chapter in their epic rivalry.

Do you think Nikki Bella can be RAW Women's Champion at Evolution? Let us know in the comments.

Riju Dasgupta
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
