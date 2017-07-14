WWE News: Ronda Rousey spotted at ringside for the Mae Young Classic

What do you think of the UFC icon showing up for the Mae Young Classic?

Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 31.

What’s the story?

The Mae Young Classic women’s wrestling tournament is currently underway, and some of the most talented female wrestlers from around the globe are involved. It’s drawing so much attention, that even former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and MMA icon Ronda Rousey stopped by to take in the event – right at ringside.

In case you didn’t know...

This isn’t the first time Rousey has been seen at a high-profile WWE event. Back in 2015, Rousey was seated front row at WrestleMania 31, along with her “Four Horsewomen of MMA” counterparts. During a segment between The Rock, and Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Rock invited Rousey into the ring to help him confront the villainous couple.

Rousey has also gone by the nickname “Rowdy” after “Rowdy” Roddy Piper gave her his blessing.

The heart of the matter

WWE was quick to share the video of Rousey arriving for the event on their YouTube channel, which was posted shortly after the introduction of participants at Full Sail Arena in Orlando had finished.

Rousey wasn’t just there to help drum up promotion for the tournament (though it didn’t hurt) – another of her compatriots from her “Four Horsewomen” group, Shayna Baszler, who was competing in the tournment.tournment.

What’s next?

While the tapings are happening now, the actual tournament won’t air on the WWE Network until August 28th. With her sitting at ringside – along with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir – you can pretty much expect to see her pop up on camera more than a couple of times.

Whether she actually gets involved – be it involving Baszler or anything else – isn’t known, but it’s pretty doubtful.

Author’s take

Despite the fact her MMA career hasn’t quite been the same since her loss to Holly Holm, Rousey is still a draw. I’m sure that, like Baszler, WWE would love to get Rousey signed for some matches at some point – that WrestleMania 31 confrontation is just begging for a mixed tag follow up.

But, in the meantime, this is probably going to have to do.