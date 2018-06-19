WWE News: Ronda Rousey Attacks Alexa Bliss, Suspended by Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle made a shocking decision this week on RAW!

A Crazy Way to Kickoff Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

While fans were expecting Ronda Rousey to get her revenge on Alexa Bliss, it may be a while before their next confrontation.

On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Rousey attacked Bliss, Kurt Angle and several WWE personnel before being suspended.

In case you didn't know...

Rousey fought Nia Jax for the Raw Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, but the match ended via disqualification after Bliss interfered.

After attacking Jax and Rousey, Bliss would cash in her Money in the Bank contract and win the Raw Women's Championship for the third time.

The heart of the matter

RAW started with Kurt Angle welcoming Bliss to the ring and announcing her upcoming rematch against Nia Jax for Extreme Rules.

After Bliss began to gloat about her victories at Money in the Bank, Rousey came down to the ring to confront Bliss and was stopped by Angle.

With Angle stopping Rousey from getting to Bliss, the Raw Women's Champion continued to mock Rousey for her not winning the Raw Women's Champion.

Rousey would retaliate by attacking Bliss and knocking her to the ground. As she continued to rain blows down on the champion, Angle attempted to stop the brawl and was attacked by Rousey instead.

WWE referees would come down to the ring to de-escalate the situation, but were attacked by Rousey and knocked out of the ring.

Rousey woud then pick up Bliss and drive her to through a table with a gutwrench powerbomb before leaving the ring and arguing with Angle.

Angle would respond by telling Ronda she was suspended for 30 days.

What's next?

The Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place within the time span of the 30-Day suspension, which would mean this was done to write her off TV.

If WWE is sticking by the suspension, then Rousey will be back in time weeks before SummerSlam to set up her next program.

Do you think the suspension was a wise decision? Do you want to see Rousey take on Bliss next?