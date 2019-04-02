WWE News: Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair released from jail after being arrested on RAW

Rousey, Lynch and Flair were arrested on RAW

What's the story?

There was a massive brawl on WWE RAW and Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte were arrested. WWE have just confirmed that they have been released.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will become the first women to ever headline a WrestleMania this Sunday with both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles on the line. Becky also becomes the second non-North American born star to headline a WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

All hell broke loose on RAW after Rousey, Flair and Lynch won their match. Ronda Rousey immediately attacked Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch soon joined in. Security came out but were unable to contain the three of them. This led to cops coming out and eventually arresting all three. They were led to the back in handcuffs but were still trying to get at each other all the way.

After Rousey and Lynch were put in the same squad car, the continued to fight even though they were both handcuffed and Rousey even smashed one of the windows.

The three were eventually taken to jail but WWE has just released a statement confirming that Rousey, Lynch and Flair have just been released. The statement also says that they will appear in court at a later date. All this is in the storyline, of course.

WWE released a statement on their website:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have all been released from police custody of their own recognizance and will appear in court at a later date.

Stay with WWE’s digital platforms as this story develops.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will headline WrestleMania this Sunday. WrestleMania takes place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

