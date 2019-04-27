WWE News: Ronda Rousey Being Criticized For Voice Acting In Mortal Kombat 11

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST News 45 // 27 Apr 2019, 07:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

How bad is Ronda Rousey's voice acting in Mortal Kombat 11?

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey did the voice for Sonya Blade in The new Mortal Combat game and while WWE was quick to play up the fact that their top Superstar was involved in such a popular project, players of the newest installment of the game aren't very happy about it. In fact, they seem to be taking particular issue with her voice acting abilities as a whole.

With that being said, Mortal Kombat 11 was released this week and fans of the franchise are now taking in the sight and sounds of the newest game.

Unfortunately for Rousey however, her voice acting in the game has apparently been so lackluster that longtime fans of the game are tearing her apart over it.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey retired from UFC 2016 after losing a title fight to Amanda Nunes and went on to become a WWE superstar in 2018.

She even appeared at the end of The 2018 Royal Rumble to the surprise of many fans and demanded someone to challenge her at Wrestlemania 35.

That would turn out to be none other than Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, who didn't appreciate the UFC star in their territory.

This resulted in a match between Rousey, Angle, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, which Rousey eventually won by making McMahon tap out to her armbar.

Rousey quickly went on to become Raw Women's champion at Summerslam that same year and held until the title until she lost it to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.

Since the loss, Rousey has been absent from WWE television to recuperate from a hand injury suffered at WrestleMania 35 and to start a family with husband, Travis Browne.

Advertisement

Thanks to Rousey holding a lot of name recognition in the mainstream conscious, The Mortal Kombat franchise enlisted her to play Sonya Blade in the upcoming version of the game.

Rousey even wore a Sonya Blade outfit during her match at Elimination Chamber pay per view to pay homage to the character.

The heart of the matter

It's no secret that video games are a form of art and are thus going to be subjected to the same kind of scrutiny than any other kind of art would.

One also has to remember that Rousey is not an actual actor and has next to no formal training in acting outside of a few appearances here and there.

With that being said, her monotone lines in Mortal Kombat 11 are really sucking fans out of the experience and quite a few of them have taken to Twitter to let the worst woman on the planet know how they feel. They are also making it known that it is the worst voice acting in the history of the franchise.

Here are just a few of the tweets.

The worst voice actor in Mortal Kombat 11 is Ronda Rousey by a magnificently huge margin. — StevenX (@StevenX_DFA) April 23, 2019

Ronda Rousey in @MortalKombat 11 is insufferable, ughhhhh — Il Ramtin (@ramtinology91) April 26, 2019

Bringing in Ronda Rousey for MK11 was garbage for plenty of reasons but the way she delivers her lines like a bad Tommy Wiseau impersonation is just awful. pic.twitter.com/vE9hlJi7Zk — Steve Kim (@Fobwashed) April 24, 2019

What's next?

Ronda Rousey in on a hiatus from WWE after losing The Raw Women's title to Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35 and has made it known that she is uncertain about whether she will return to the ring or not.

If she does, however, an obvious opponent would be Lynch, who handed her the first loss of her career in the squared circle.