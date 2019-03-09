×
WWE News: Ronda Rousey confirms she went off script on Raw 

Lennard Surrao
FEATURED WRITER
News
8.32K   //    09 Mar 2019, 00:04 IST

Unhinged Rowdy!
Unhinged Rowdy!

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey is breaking the fourth wall in an unapologetic fashion. The former UFC Champion addressed her actions from the latest episode of Raw and revealed how she completely went off script during the promo.

She then went on an expletive-ridden rant on her Vlog.

In case you didn't know...

Rousey turned heel this past as she unleashed one hell of a beating on Becky Lynch. The wrath of the Raw Women's Champion reached a tipping point as she trashed the WWE management as well as the fans.

Rousey isn't mincing her words as she is vehemently expressing her views in the most unremorseful way on all platforms. They say kayfabe is dead and Rousey is making sure it never comes alive.

Her latest rant on her video blog road diary, Ronda on the Road, is a testament to that...

The heart of the matter

It all started during Rousey's unfiltered Twitter exchange with Becky Lynch from last week. Rousey used the word fake while also verbally attacking Lynch, who in turn answered with a barb directed at Rousey's husband.

It all went downhill from there onwards as Rousey snapped and carried the anger to Raw.

She cut a promo which was contrasting to what the WWE had handed out to her. At least, that's what she says. Rousey went on to claim that she is done acting and directed disrespectful comments towards pro wrestling, its fans and the talents involved.

Here's what she had to say (Quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc):

"It wasn't a promo. [WWE] gave me other things to say I didn't ****ing say it. It's not a promo. It's not an act. I'm not going out there and doing their ****ing act anymore, I'm going out there and doing whatever the hell I want. And they can explain it however they want, but ****em. Everybody. 

WWE

Universe included. I meant that I'm going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. 'Ohhhh don't break kayfabe Ronda!' Wrestling is scripted. It's made up. It's not real. None of those b****** can ****ing touch me. The end."

You can check out the Vlog here:

What's next?

While a fraction of Rousey's frustrations may be real, it's pretty obvious that this is all orchestrated to get the WWE Universe to turn on her. Her legitimate MMA background and mercenary vibe fit this aggressive stance.

Whether or not she sticks around after WrestleMania 35 is another thing, she is undoubtedly getting in all the attention for the Raw Women's title bout at the Show of Shows.

