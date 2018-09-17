WWE News: Ronda Rousey debuts new signature move against Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey have been engaged in one of the most heated WWE rivalries of 2018

What's the story?

WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has reportedly debuted a new signature move; showcasing the same in her match against Alexa Bliss.

Apparently, Rousey defended her RAW Women's title against Bliss at a recent RAW-branded house show--a matchup wherein the Rowdy One is said to have delivered a thunderous gut-wrench powerbomb on Little Miss Bliss.

In case you didn't know...

"Rowdy" Ronda Rousey has been feuding with Alexa Bliss over the past several months, and is currently en route to putting her title on the line against the latter at Hell In A Cell.

Rousey vs. Bliss at tonight's Hell In A Cell PPV is being promoted by the WWE as one of the marquee matches on the card--with many experts believing it to be yet another important stage of Rousey's career progression in professional wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Ronda Rousey recently put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against number-1 contender Alexa Bliss at a RAW-branded live event that took place in Edinburgh, Texas this past Friday night.

Rousey and Bliss seemingly engaged in a back-and-forth match at the event--with Rousey's raw power eventually enabling her to assume complete control of the proceedings midway through the matchup.

Subsequently, the proverbial roof was blown off the arena when Rousey picked up Bliss as though the latter were a ragdoll, and proceeded to slam "The Goddess of WWE" with a monstrous gut-wrench powerbomb.

Moreover, video footage of the aforesaid gut-wrench powerbomb move, which is now said to have been incorporated by Rousey into her arsenal, has been making the rounds in professional wrestling circles ever since (*Courtesy--@MMAthematics)--

What's next?

Ronda Rousey defends her WWE RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at tonight's Hell In A Cell PPV, live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Do sound off with your thoughts on Ronda Rousey's new signature move, in the comments section below...