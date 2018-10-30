WWE News: Ronda Rousey had a heartfelt tribute for Roman Reigns following her win at Evolution

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 37 // 30 Oct 2018, 02:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey with Roman Reigns following their respective title wins at SummerSlam

What's the story?

At the first ever all women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view, Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey made history when she successfully retained her title in the main event of the show by defeating Nikki Bella.

In case you didn't know...

Nikki Bella and Ronda Rousey initially started out in good terms in the WWE when the latter first won the Raw Women's Championship by defeating the former champion, Alexa Bliss. However, following The Bellas and Rousey's win over The Riott Squad at Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, Nikki and Brie finally turned their backs on the Raw Women's Champion by blindsiding her on Raw a few weeks prior.

In the build-up to their singles match at Evolution, both Rousey and Nikki Bella had several heated confrontations with each other, with the former also taking jabs at Bella's recent break-up with fellow WWE star John Cena. However, much to Nikki's credit, she apparently did not let all of Rousey's jabs get under her skin.

The heart of the matter

In the main event of the inaugural WWE Evolution pay-per-view, Ronda Rousey successfully defended her Raw Women's Title against former WWE Divas Champion, Nikki Bella. Rousey, who since arriving in the WWE in January, has been absolutely dominant, destroying almost everyone who dared to step in her path to glory.

And, WWE Evolution was no different either, as 'The Baddest Woman On The Planet' once again proved her dominance by making Nikki Bella tap out to the Armbar. Following Rousey's emotional win over Nikki Bella, not only did the Raw Women's Champion celebrate her triumph inside the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum but Rousey also had a heartfelt message for former WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, who last week on Raw revealed his on-going battle against leukemia.

As seen in the footage below, Rousey told Reigns to keep fighting and noted that all the women and he has the support of all the women.

Awww @RondaRousey sending a special message to @WWERomanReigns 🧡🙏🏼



“Keep fighting, Roman! All the women are behind you! You got this! Beat leukemia again! We love you!” pic.twitter.com/0VouBPqIgK — Mel | #FightRomanFight🎗 (@MelAmbReigns827) October 29, 2018

Ever since Reigns' emotional announcement, tributes have been flowing in from all around the globe for 'The Big Dog' as not only did members of the WWE roster sent their prayers for Reigns but wrestlers from all around the globe including the likes of Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes and their respective promotions NJPW and ROH sent their best wishes to the former Universal Champion.

What's next?

Our best wishes are definitely with Roman Reigns and the entire Pro Wrestling industry is hoping to see 'The Big Dog' make his return to in-ring competition once again by beating leukaemia yet again.