WWE News: Ronda Rousey names a possible manager for her WWE run

Guess who may become Ronda Rousey's on-screen manager?

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey is really having a total blast during her recent WWE run. She spoke to ESPN recently and I thank No DQ for the heads up.

According to Rousey, she may stay longer in WWE than she anticipated. In fact, she may make her baby her manager, in due course of time!

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey is perhaps the most popular female MMA superstar in the history of the UFC, becoming a household name with many successive wins. She went on to star in a bunch of Hollywood films, and has also become a legitimate action movie superstar.

And among her many responsibilities, she is a WWE superstar as well. There were rumours that she might quit WWE in due time to focus on starting a family. However, she seems to be having so much fun as a WWE superstar, she has no intention of quitting.

The heart of the matter

Ronda Rousey mentioned during the interview that she'd begun to love her WWE career more than she ever thought she could:

We had a set timeline set, and now we aren't so sure about it because I loveit so much. I guess that's the best thing that could've happened, that I would love it so much it would be so hard to stop.

Rousey went on to mention that she now knows why so many people find it hard to quit the WWE life:

You never know, maybe I'll make my baby my manager.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey will clash with Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam for the RAW Women's Championship. Will Alexa Bliss retain her title in the upset of the century, through devious means? Will it finally be Ronda Rousey's crowning moment?

