WWE News: Ronda Rousey posts epic video on her anticipated return, D-Von Dudley appears

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.22K // 04 Jul 2019, 18:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey and D-Von Dudley.

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey may be enjoying the cosiness of her home with Travis Browne by her side, but, the former Raw Women's Champion certainly does miss pro wrestling.

At least that's what we feel based on a hilarious new video that was posted on her Youtube channel. Rousey is seen in a sketch-comedy styled video in which the Superstar incorporates pro wrestling in everyday life. Brother D-Von made a surprise appearance as well!

It's hilarious and cringe-worthy, depending on who you ask.

In case you didn't know...

Rousey has been on an 'impregnation vacation' ever since losing the 'Winner Takes All' Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 35 that also featured Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

The former UFC Champion had one of the best rookie years in WWE history as she went on to become the face of the women's division while also improving her in-ring and mic (debatable) skills to a considerable degree.

After a hectic year - during which she headlined the first all-women's PPV as well being in the main event of WrestleMania - Rousey decided to take some time off from wrestling to focus on starting a family with husband Travis Browne.

It's been close to three months since we've seen Rousey on WWE TV and it seems she 'misses it'.

The heart of the matter

Let's get straight to the point. Check out the video posted by Ronda Rousey:

Advertisement

Poor Travis Browne. He gets put through a table on a vacation. Ronda just can't seem to get over the squared circle and this could be viewed as a hint of an impending return to WWE TV.

It was initially reported that Ronda may only be back in time for SmackDown during the Blue Brand's shift to Fox in October. Things are different now though, as reported by our very own Tom Colohue. Paul Heyman's appointment as the Executive Director may have forced Rousey to change her schedule.

What's next?

Don't be surprised if you see Rousey show up at Extreme Rules to begin the build towards a SummerSlam program.

Extreme Rules will take place on July 14th while SummerSlam is slated for August 11th.

Would you like Ronda Rousey to return to Raw soon? If yes, how should WWE book her upon her comeback? Off to the comments section you go.