WWE News: Ronda Rousey reacts to her suspension

Alexa Bliss has to keep an eye out for Ronda!

Anirban Banerjee ANALYST News 19 Jun 2018, 17:05 IST 583 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey was held back by Kurt Angle while Alexa Bliss insulted her

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey's frustration due to her unsuccessful attempt at winning the Raw Women's Championship broke through in the very opening segment of this week's episode of Raw.

She came out to interrupt Kurt Angle and Alexa Bliss. The segment ended with her attacking both Bliss and Angle as well as officials who tried to stop her. As a result of this act, Kurt Angle suspended her from WWE for 30 days.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Ronda reacted to her suspension through an Instagram post, where she apologised to Angle.

In case you didn't know...

At the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, 2018, Ronda Rousey took on Nia Jax in a singles match for the Raw Women's Championship.

Nia had put the challenge out to Ronda, to prove she was the better competitor of the two, and the latter had accepted. However, neither women ended the night as the Raw Women's Champion.

Alexa Bliss had won the Money in the Bank Ladder match for Women earlier in the night and decided to put the briefcase to good use. She wasted no time in rushing down to the ring just as it looked like Ronda was about to cinch in her dreaded armbar, and took out both competitors with multiple blows with the briefcase. She then cashed in the contract which allowed her a Championship match and hit Nia with a DDT before pinning her to become Champion.

The heart of the matter

On this week's episode of Raw, Alexa Bliss insulted Ronda by calling her an 'overhyped rookie' among other things. The insult was the last straw as far as Rousey was concerned and she let loose a flurry of strikes on Bliss.

She lost control and attacked Angle with the briefcase as well when he tried to stop her. She went on to decimate the officials who were there to calm down the situation, before finally sending Alexa Bliss through the table.

As a result of her actions, she was suspended for 30 days from WWE.

"I’ll gladly serve my suspension ... but Alexa, know that every moment you don’t see me i am thinking of you and preparing for your comeuppance. So you in 30 days #LittleMissBish"

Ronda took to Instagram, where she apologised for her actions to Kurt Angle, saying she should not have let her temper get the best of her. She said she would serve her suspension, but warned Alexa Bliss to watch out as she would see her in 30 days.

What's next?

With Ronda Rousey out of action for 30 days, it is likely that Alexa will have to fend off Nia Jax who will look to regain her Championship.

You can see the entire segment here:

What do you think of Ronda's actions? What do you think she will do to Alexa when she gets back? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.