WWE News: Ronda Rousey responds to rumour that her WrestleMania match may not main event the show

What’s the story?

It has been discussed by some that Ronda Rousey’s triple-threat match at Wrestlemania may not be the main event on the ‘grandest stage of them all’.

There has been a lot of hype being built around this match, which will see the RAW women’s champ defend her title against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey has a YouTube channel in which she shares stuff about her personal life and how she prepares for her matches and pay-per-views.

After turning heel, she has been using the platform to create controversies to get her heel turn over.

Recently she talked about how she feels about the rumours that have been flying around that her Wrestlemania match could not the main event the show.

The heart of the matter

Ronda seems quite confident about her match going last on the show. When asked her about it on a video on her Youtube Channel, she responded by saying:

“I feel like I have already done everything necessary to make sure it is the main event. It has gotten to the point where people are talking about rumors that it might not be the main event. It seems like such a foregone conclusion that I feel like I have already done everything I possibly can.”

What's next?

Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins is one match that could steal the show as well, with the latter being the favourite to win the Universe title. Another match that possibly could be the show-stopper on the night, could be the one for the WWE Championship.

Both matches may pose a serious competition in the race to become the main event on the night against Ronda’s match. It will be interesting to see how the writers now plan things out, to put the best show possible for the fans across the globe.

