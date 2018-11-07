WWE News: Ronda Rousey Reveals Dream WrestleMania Opponent

Ronda Rousey is on a hot streak!

What's the story?

There's been a lot of talks recently that next year's WrestleMania may very well be the first ever to be headlined by women - with rumours suggesting Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte may be in the works.

Well, for the first time ever, the RAW Women's Champion has spoken out on the PWI Podcast about the possibility of headlining Mania, and she's even revealed her dream opponent - and it's not Charlotte Flair!

In case you didn't know...

Ever since she crashed the Women's Royal Rumble to close out the show, Ronda Rousey has been arguably the hottest news story in WWE on a weekly basis.

From her groundbreaking in-ring debut at WrestleMania where the Baddest Woman on the Planet teamed with Kurt Angle to face off against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, up until her recent match to headline the first ever WWE all-women's pay-per-view, Evolution, against Nikki Bella, Rousey has been huge news and has so far surpassed everyone's expectations.

Ronda Rousey has been very impressive thus far

The heart of the matter

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was recently a guest on the PWI Podcast with Al Castle and Dan Murphy where the former UFC star opened up about who her dream WrestleMania opponent would be.

I would really love to wrestle Sasha Banks. I think I've just been so impressed watching her work, and see her in the back, and see her work. And I was already a fan of hers before. I think that we would be able to make something great together and I think she has given a lot of women their best matches ever.

Rousey, though, remained humble and said she may not give Banks her best match.

But I almost feel like I'm not at the right level yet for her. I really think that we could make something really special and really great, but I don't know that I'm at the level that's ready for that yet and I don't know if the company would ever like that, but in a perfect world, I would definitely love that for sure.

Could we see Ronda Rousey vs Sasha Banks at WrestleMania?

Addressing rumours that the women may headline WrestleMania 35, Rousey claimed "it is time" for it to happen - but said she's not sure she'll be the one to do so.

Yeah, I would love to be one of the first women to headline WrestleMania. I think it's time. But it's not up to me. Even if it's just somebody [else], I just think it's time for any women to be headlining WrestleMania.

Rousey went on to say she'd be just as happy for other female Superstars to headline.

If any women get to headline WrestleMania, I will be just as happy for them as I would be for myself because I just think it needs to happen.

Although obviously the RAW Women's Champion would love to be the first!

I would love to be one of the first women to headline WrestleMania. But that's something that is completely out of my control and so I'm not going to invest any of my happiness in whether that happens or not. If it does happen, I'll be like, "Hell yes, this is amazing! Let's go women! Woohoo!" But I'm not going to be, like, crying at home for weeks because I didn't get to headline WrestleMania.

Rousey also spoke about her vision for equality within WWE.

I would just like to see women represent 50% of the roster and 50% of every card. I don't think that's too unreasonable. I think that's a far way down the line, but I think it's a good goal to pursue.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

What's next?

Well, I guess we only have a few months to wait before we find out what WWE's plans are for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Rousey faces off against Becky Lynch at Survivor Series in a Champion vs Champion Match.

Would you like to see Ronda Rousey vs Sasha Banks? Let us know in the comments.