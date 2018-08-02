WWE News: Ronda Rousey reveals how she avoids getting mobbed at movie theaters

Ronda Rousey was a hilarious talk show guest

What's the story?

As you may have guessed from the image already, Ronda Rousey dressed up as a Stormtrooper to avoid getting mobbed at a movie theater when she went to watch Star Wars recently. She revealed this and more during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Unfortunately for her, masks weren't allowed in the theater. Rousey revealed herself to the guy at the gate, and she was sneaked into the back!

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey was one of the greatest fighters in the history of the UFC, and has an undefeated streak that earned her a place in the Hall of Fame recently. She transitioned into a career in WWE and has been an exceptional performer thus far.

Currently, she's in the midst of a feud with Alexa Bliss. The two women will battle it out, come SummerSlam. Rousey has shown, in a relatively short span of time, that she's a natural inside the squared circle.

The heart of the matter

Funnily enough while no one recognized Ronda Rousey and her gang, they began applauding for her because she'd dressed up like a Stormtrooper in the theater. Rousey remembers getting emotional when she found out that Darth Vader was Luke Skywalker's father.

Rousey also spoke about petting sharks and feeding them meat when she went deep sea diving not long ago. Hilarity ensued when Colbert was shocked that Rousey was petting sharks and Rousey explained to him that sharks can be friends in some situations. Rousey also promoted her movie- Mile 22.

What's next?

It is clear that Ronda Rousey is well on her way to becoming RAW Women's Champion. She loves sports entertainment and is cutting no corners to be supremely good at what she does every time she competes. A championship run is not a matter of 'if', but only a matter of 'when'.

How do you see Ronda Rousey faring in WWE? Let us know in the comments below.