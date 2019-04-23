WWE News: Ronda Rousey Reveals How She Got Injured At WrestleMania 35

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST News 972 // 23 Apr 2019, 09:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey finally spilled the beans on how she got injured at WrestleMania 35.

What's the story

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey all met inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 35 to take part in the first-ever all women's main event match at the pay per view. Not only was it the instant classic WWE guaranteed it would be , it also resulted in Ronda Rousey's first loss.

Unfortunately for Rousey, that wasn't the only thing that the night was remembered for as it was later revealed that Rousey was injured in the match. With that being said and some time passing since the blockbuster main event, Rousey and her husband decided to post a Youtube video explaining what happened.

In case you didn't know...

Rousey's run in WWE over the course of a calendar year was nothing short of amazing. In fact, between her win with Kurt Angle over Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at WrestleMania 34 and her being instantly inserted into the title picture, it was one of the quickest ascensions to the top ever seen.

And then Ronda Rousey turned everything on its head by turning heel and yelling at fans for not appreciating her enough. She even broke kayfabe and disrespected pro wrestling several times throughout her run, which was a nice little twist of reality and fiction for the benefit of the storyline.

Furthermore, it set the stage for what was one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of all time and helped give Becky Lynch the crowning moment she truly deserved. Again, however, Rousey ended up injuring her hand during that match and while it was previously not known how it occurred, a new vlog video on her Youtube channel reveals all.

The Heart of the matter

I did break my pinkie knuckle. Yeah, when I took the table and threw it I felt like I had to do something with my hands, when I hit them against the table I came in a little hot. It was WrestleMania. It was the perfect time to come in a little hot!

This announcement comes only two weeks after her historic match at WrestleMania 35, which culminated with Becky Lynch pinning the baddest woman on the planet. After the match, it was revealed that Rousey had a broken hand as a result of the bout and would also be going on a babycation in order to start a family.

After Rousey explains how the injury happened, the video then cuts to a never before seen footage of Rousey prepping for surgery and sharing a moment with husband, Travis Browne. She also revealed that she orginally wanted to quit wrestling in November in order to start a family, but ultimatley decided to delay it until after WrestleMania 35.

Advertisement

What's next?

It is not known when The WWE Universe will see Ronda Rousey in the squared circle again, but when she does, expect it to make an impact. With that being said, some rumors speculate that she will be back sometime early in 2020, while others believe that she won't make her official return until closer to WrestleMania 36.

In the end, whether Rousey steps in the ring again or not, she has nothing to be ashamed of. She even had one of the longest reigns in the history of the Women's revolution era and evolved character wise! If nothing else, what she did made an impact and it will continue to do so whether she is there or not.

That one moment will live forever in time.