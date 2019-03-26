×
WWE News: Ronda Rousey reveals the reason why the women are main eventing WrestleMania 35

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
481   //    26 Mar 2019, 06:30 IST

Ronda Rousey may be a little too self-obsessed
Ronda Rousey may be a little too self-obsessed

What's the story?

Not long ago, the news was made official that the women will be main eventing WrestleMania 35, with the RAW Women's Championship up for grabs during the match. Shortly after this, Ronda Rousey posted a Tweet about this milestone.

According to Rousey, the reason why the women are main eventing the big pay-per-view event is actually her. One wonders if Becky Lynch will have something to say about this.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey has been a lifelong WWE fan and after a celebrated career in UFC, she decided to follow her WWE dreams by signing with the company at the height of the Women's Evolution. It's hard to believe but it's only been a year since she made her official WWE debut at WrestleMania last year.

Rousey has been the most protected Superstar in the company since she became a WWE Superstar. The spotlight has been squarely on her and she's been responsible for taking the Women's Evolution to the next level.

Saying that she's the reason why the women are main eventing WrestleMania may not really be much of a stretch.

The heart of the matter

Ronda Rousey called herself Mrs WrestleMania, a play on Shawn Michaels being called Mr WrestleMania in the Tweet. It's in line with her new heel persona, where she's very outspoken and opinionated.

According to her, it was Rousey that changed the game since her arrival. Rousey would go on to wrestle Sarah Logan in a Beat the Clock challenge on WWE RAW. She's slipped seamlessly into her heel persona, truth be told.

What's next?

With one week to go until WrestleMania, one wonders what WWE has in store for us. One also wonders if Rousey will remain Champion after the show is done. I am very intrigued.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
