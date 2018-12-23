WWE News: Ronda Rousey reveals why she helped Asuka become SmackDown Women's Champion

Why did Rousey interfere in the title match?

What's the story?

Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch took each other to the limit in the TLC main event match. When it seemed like the match could have been won by any of the three participants, Ronda Rousey interfered, costing Lynch and Flair the big prize.

Rousey was part of a Question and Answer session on her YouTube channel. I would like to thank Wrestling Inc. for the transcript.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey took on Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series. During the match, Flair unleashed a kendo stick attack, leaving Rousey in a heap.

Rousey was supposed to take on Becky Lynch at Survivor Series. Unfortunately, a stray punch from Nia Jax knocked her out. Prior to this, both Rousey and Lynch had engaged in a very heated Twitter battle.

The heart of the matter

Rousey elaborated on the reason why she helped Asuka out. To begin with, she focused on the history between them:

I have a lot of respect for Asuka and I've always have. I didn't really want to rain on her parade at the Royal Rumble. I just wanted to come out and congratulate her and bring more eyes to her incredible moment. She didn't seem too thrilled about that. At TLC, both Charlotte and Becky are a bunch of cheaters, they had it coming to them.

It is clear that there is a lot of unfinished business between Flair, Lynch and Ronda Rousey. Rousey elaborated on the same by saying the following:

Asuka deserves to be champion more than either of them. She's never had to cheat. She never had to walk out of a match because she was losing. She's just the best and now she's the champ.

What's next?

Ronda Rousey takes on Natalya on RAW this week. In case you want a spoiler, you can check it here. Merry Christmas to all our beloved readers!

Do you want to see Rousey vs. Asuka, or Lynch, or Flair? Let us know in the comments below.

