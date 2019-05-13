WWE News: Ronda Rousey reveals why UFC match was bigger than WrestleMania

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey was part of history at this year's WrestleMania, where she, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair headlined the event, a first for the women.

It was one of the biggest WrestleManias attendance-wise, and it delivered on all accounts. Rousey, though, suffered an injury and she's been out since.

In an interview with Megan Olivi, Rousey spoke about several topics, including why a UFC match was bigger than WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

At WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to take home both the RAW and SmackDown Women's title.

Rousey broke her hand in the match, and hasn't been on WWE television, and has not revealed what her future plans will be.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Rousey spoke about WrestleMania but revealed that the UFC 157 match against Liz Carmouche felt bigger to her. It was the first time women headlined a UFC match, back in 2013, with Rousey winning the match.

“Yeah, it (WrestleMania) felt big. It’s just — I think it just has to do with the time and the perspective. Me and Liz Carmouche [at UFC 157] felt bigger to me. Even though it was years ago, and not as many people watched. It was at the Honda Center which holds maybe 16,000 to 20,000 compared to WrestleMania where it was in front of maybe 80,000 people and millions watching. I just felt me and Carmouche was the most pivotal moment had to happen that way or women’s MMA would have ended before it started.

"With WrestleMania it just felt like all the stars were aligned and the whole universe was conspiring for us to succeed and there was not a single doubt in my mind that we would. For Carmouche, there were so many outside factors: the numbers had to do well, I had to win the match, but I had to win the match in an exciting way, and there were so many other factors I had to worry about." (H/T EWrestlingNews)

What's next?

