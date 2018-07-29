WWE News: Ronda Rousey reveals WrestleMania 35 Goal

Ronda Rousey assaulted Alexa Bliss on Raw

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey has made an immediate impact after arriving in WWE. Since her arrival, she has been on the card at WrestleMania, and a Raw Women's Title Match, and now finds herself set to take on another title holder at SummerSlam.

The former UFC Bantamweight Champion has a bigger goal in mind, however. Ronda Rousey was interviewed by Cosmopolitan, where she revealed what she hoped to achieve at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey teamed up with Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34 to face the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag team match. She was then challenged by Raw Women's Champion, Nia Jax, to a match at Money in the Bank. Although she almost won the title at Money in the Bank, Rousey fell short of the mark through no fault of her own.

Alexa Bliss, who had won the Money in the Bank briefcase earlier in the night, interfered just as Ronda was about to lock in the Armbar on Jax. She attacked both women with the briefcase, throwing Rousey out of the ring, before cashing in the contract. She then went on to defeat Nia and pick up the title.

Rousey attacked Bliss and also Kurt Angle, who got in her way, the following night only to be suspended. However, near the end of her suspension, Angle revealed that if Rousey honored the last week of her suspension, she would be given a Women's Title Match against Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

In her interview with Cosmopolitan, Rousey revealed the last time she had been nervous, had been at WrestleMania 34. It had been her debut match in WWE and was on the biggest event of the year.

She then went on to reveal her goal for WrestleMania 35, when asked what she wanted to achieve by this time next year.

Rousey said that she wanted to be the first-ever woman to headline WrestleMania.

What's next?

Given the way WWE is pushing the Women's division, a Women's Match headlining WrestleMania is not at all unlikely. With the mainstream interest in Rousey and WWE's Womens' Evolution, we could very well see Ronda Rousey headline WrestleMania 35.

Until then, Rousey has more obstacles to overcome. She is slated to face Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam in a match for the Raw Women's Championship.

You can see Ronda Rousey attack Alexa Bliss here:

