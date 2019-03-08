WWE News: Ronda Rousey rips WWE by explaining her actions on Raw

Ronda Rousey

What's the story?

On the latest episode on her official YouTube vlog, Raw Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey made a very controversial statement that has got the entire internet talking again, as the Raw Women's Champion ripped WWE by claiming that wrestling is fake.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in 2017 and made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 when she teamed up with Kurt Angle defeating the duo of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

At SummerSlam 2018, Rousey won her first title in the WWE, winning the Raw Women's Title off Alexa Bliss in dominating fashion before eventually defeating the likes of Nia Jax, Nikki Bella, and several other notable names in the women's division.

The heart of the matter

During the recent episode of Ronda On The Road, the current Raw Women's Champion supposedly made a few harsh shoot comments by showcasing her frustration with the current WWE Creative Team.

Rousey noted that she is seemingly tired of entertaining people and isn't taking any more directions or orders from anyone as well. (H/T: Fightful)

“I’m tired of being here to just entertain people. I’m not taking anymore direction or notes or orders. Every time I go out there, I’m gonna do whatever the hell I want. They’re gonna have to keep filming and cashing the cheques I’m bringing in. What are they gonna do? Not accept the money I’m making them? Rebecca Quin talked shit about my husband and I told her I’d beat the f*ck out of her next time I saw her. Guess what. I beat the f*ck out of her.”

Further, Rousey also went off on the WWE Universe, stating her clear frustrations towards the WWE Universe as well and also stating that none of the females in the women's division are apparently capable of touching her.

"It wasn’t a promo they gave me other things to say. I didn’t f*cking say it. It’s not a f*cking promo. It’s not an act. I’m not going out there and doing their f*cking act anymore. They can say it’s part of an act to save face, but it’s not. I’m going out there and doing whatever the hell I want and they can explain it however the hell they want, but…f*ck em. Everybody. WWE Universe included. I meant that I’m going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. ‘Ohhhh don’t break kayfabe, Ronda!’ Wrestling is scripted. It’s made up. It’s not real. None of those bitches can f*cking touch me. The end.”

What's next?

Ronda Rousey is expected to defend her Raw Women's Title at WrestleMania 35 against Charlotte Flair in a singles match which could potentially be converted to a Triple Threat if Becky Lynch defeats 'The Queen' at Fastlane.

