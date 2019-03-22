WWE News: Ronda Rousey's husband breaks his silence about assaulting WWE security guards

Ronda Rousey and her husband broke their silence

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey and her husband Travis Browne are perhaps the toughest couple in the world because of their collective MMA backgrounds. The two of them made quite a scene this week when they laid their hands on a few WWE security guards.

In a video called 'Ronda On the Road' Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne spoke up about their actions. They did not seem to be apologetic for the same at all.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey has found a newfound attitude in recent times, tapping into her mean, malicious side. This week, she arrived at WWE RAW with her husband, Travis Browne by her side.

Rousey took on Dana Brooke in a match that lasted only for a few moments. After the match, Ronda Rousey would not relent and security had to interfere in the whole melee. Both husband and wife would assault security guards at that point in time.

The heart of the matter

Ronda Rousey joked about Travis Browne helping her out. When she was asked about the whole incident, this is what she said:

I would say it was so sweet for you to save me, but actually it was very nice of you to save them.

Travis Browne added:

It's like twofold. It's a win-win situation. I intervened. My wife said 'you totally saved them'. And I got to punch them in the face.

Browne even addressed the fact that he's now banned from WWE RAW. This was his reaction:

I might not be allowed to come to RAWs anytime soon. I don't give a s**t, it was totally worth it.

Rousey continued:

Oh, no! They're going to dock that paycheck that I don't even need.

What's next?

Expect there to be consequences for Ronda Rousey's actions on WWE RAW. What steps will Stephanie McMahon take? Let us know in the comments.

