×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Ronda Rousey's husband breaks his silence about assaulting WWE security guards

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
753   //    22 Mar 2019, 08:44 IST

Ronda Rousey and her husband broke their silence
Ronda Rousey and her husband broke their silence

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey and her husband Travis Browne are perhaps the toughest couple in the world because of their collective MMA backgrounds. The two of them made quite a scene this week when they laid their hands on a few WWE security guards.

In a video called 'Ronda On the Road' Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne spoke up about their actions. They did not seem to be apologetic for the same at all.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey has found a newfound attitude in recent times, tapping into her mean, malicious side. This week, she arrived at WWE RAW with her husband, Travis Browne by her side.

Rousey took on Dana Brooke in a match that lasted only for a few moments. After the match, Ronda Rousey would not relent and security had to interfere in the whole melee. Both husband and wife would assault security guards at that point in time.

The heart of the matter

Ronda Rousey joked about Travis Browne helping her out. When she was asked about the whole incident, this is what she said:

I would say it was so sweet for you to save me, but actually it was very nice of you to save them.

Travis Browne added:

It's like twofold. It's a win-win situation. I intervened. My wife said 'you totally saved them'. And I got to punch them in the face.

Advertisement

Browne even addressed the fact that he's now banned from WWE RAW. This was his reaction:

I might not be allowed to come to RAWs anytime soon. I don't give a s**t, it was totally worth it.

Rousey continued:

Oh, no! They're going to dock that paycheck that I don't even need.

What's next?

Expect there to be consequences for Ronda Rousey's actions on WWE RAW. What steps will Stephanie McMahon take? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Ronda Rousey Travis Browne
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE News: Ronda Rousey and her husband attack security on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey's husband receives big punishment, Rousey reacts 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey challenges WWE to fire her 
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Ronda Rousey is attacking WWE officials 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Women's Superstar suffered an injury during her match on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey breaks kayfabe again, targets WWE Universe
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey leaving after Wrestlemania 35?
RELATED STORY
5 Things that could happen if WWE fires Ronda Rousey before WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
4 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On Monday Night Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 3 interesting observations from this week's Monday Night RAW (March 18, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us