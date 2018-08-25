WWE News: Ronda Rousey's husband no longer interested in WWE career

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 1.32K // 25 Aug 2018, 00:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rousey with Browne during their time in UFC.

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey's husband Travis Browne is no longer interested in a career in WWE, according to an impromptu interview with the two.

In case you didn't know

Travis Browne is a UFC fighter, debuting for the company in 2010. He currently has an 18-7-1 record, with 14 knockout victories.

In 2015, Browne began dating fellow UFC star, Ronda Rousey. The couple married in 2017 in Browne's home state of Hawaii.

In 2018, Rousey made her WWE debut, appearing at January's Royal Rumble pay per view. She had her first match at WrestleMania 34, teaming with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

At Summerslam, Rousey captured the RAW Women's Championship, defeating Alexa Bliss.

The heart of the matter

Being asked at an airport by YouTuber 'Adam's Apple', Browne said he may join the company, but has no current plans to.

"I don't want to say no, but it doesn't look like it's in the cards at the moment."

In a previous interview with TMZ Sports, Browne praised the WWE and how it had treated Rousey during her transition from UFC fighter to WWE superstar, describing Rousey's decision to join the company as the "best move ever."

"They've been so nice to me and to her, too. And they want nothing but the best for her, and you can see in the way they work with her and interact with her. If she needs help with something, she has multiple people she can go to in the WWE."

What's next?

It is hard to argue with the fact that Rousey has been a huge success since joining the company in January. Whilst her husband may not wish to join at this moment in time, fans have learned to never say never in WWE.

Ronda Rousey is expected to defend her championship at the upcoming all-female pay per view, Evolution on October 28, at the Nassau Coliseum in New York.