WWE News: Ronda Rousey's updated WWE schedule revealed

Rousey has been pulled from next week's Raw, but she's still scheduled for a lot of WWE events!

Ronda Rousey has been pulled from one event after her suspension

What's the story?

This week on Raw, Ronda Rousey's frustration got the best of her during the opening segment after Alexa Bliss cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase to derail Rousey's hopes of winning the WWE Raw Women's Championship in her debut singles match.

When the segment ended with her attacking Bliss, Angle and officials who tried to stop her, Kurt Angle suspended her from WWE for 30 days.

Well, Rousey's updated schedule has now been revealed.

In case you didn't know...

At Money in the Bank, Ronda Rousey took on Nia Jax in a singles match for the Raw Women's Championship after Jax had challenged Rousey at the NBCUniversal Upfront in New York.

Neither women would leave Chicago with the title, however, as Alexa Bliss decided to cash in her Money In The Bank briefcase just an hour after winning it, taking out both competitors with multiple blows with the briefcase before defeating Nia Jax with a DDT.

The following night on Raw, Alexa Bliss called Rousey an 'overhyped rookie' among other things before Rowdy could take no more.

Ronda Rousey was suspended this week on Raw

She lost control, assaulted Bliss and attacked Angle with the briefcase as well when he tried to stop her. She went on to decimate the officials who were there to calm down the situation, before finally sending Alexa Bliss through the table.

As a result of her actions, she was suspended for 30 days from WWE.

The heart of the matter

Well, Ronda Rousey was scheduled for seven dates during her storyline WWE 30-day suspension, three of which were RAW tapings.

Ronda Rousey has been pulled from this Monday's Raw in San Diego, but she is still scheduled for this Sunday's WWE live event in Anaheim.

Here is her updated schedule during her suspension:

6/24 - RAW live event in Anaheim, CA

7/6 - RAW live event in Philadelphia, PA

7/7 - RAW live event at MSG

7/8 - RAW live event in Bridgeport, CT

7/9 - Monday Night RAW in Boston, MA

7/16 - Monday Night RAW in Buffalo, NY

You can watch the entire segment where Ronda Rousey incurred her suspension below.

What's next?

With Ronda Rousey out of action for 30 days, it's likely we will see Nia Jax seek retribution on Alexa Bliss - although, with WWE, anything could happen.

What do you think will happen next in the Rousey-Bliss-Jax storyline? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

