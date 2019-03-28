WWE News: Ronda Rousey says Becky and Charlotte need her to headline WrestleMania 35

Ronda doesn't hold back her words

What's the story?

On the recent edition of Ronda on the Road, the Raw Women's Champion talked about her upcoming WrestleMania match.

Ronda Rousey stated that Charlotte and Becky are not capable of getting a WrestleMania main event on their own, and that they needed her to bag the coveted spot.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch are going to become the first women to headline a WrestleMania on April 7th at MetLife Stadium.

The three women have been feuding for a while now, with the match being promoted more than any other bout on the card.

The heart of the matter

In the latest edition of her video diary, Ronda said that her opponents could never have main evented a WrestleMania if it hadn't been for her.

On one hand, I’m like so happy for all the progress we made and like, this is like some real lifetime legacy s***, you know. This is like real effect that you’re having on society and mankind. That’s awesome, but then it’s also, it’s really cool to see people like so pissed off that thought I would fail miserably, and see that within one year we’re the main event of WrestleMania and you know what? I could promise you that Charlotte vs. Becky 9,000 wouldn’t have made the main event at WrestleMania. They need me and I made it happen. And all these people can like bitch and moan and complain otherwise, but you know what? Somewhere there’s an alternate universe where I didn’t do the WWE and those b***** aren’t main eventing WrestleMania this year.

What's next?

The three women are all set to collide in one of the biggest and most publicized matches in WrestleMania history. This is one match the WWE Universe wouldn't want to miss for anything.

Ronda's mainstream popularity did play a factor in the match becoming the headliner, but one can't discount the astronomical rise in Becky's popularity over the course of the past few months, with The Man becoming the most mentioned woman wrestler on Twitter, besting both Ronda and Charlotte.

What are your views on Ronda's comments? Is she speaking the truth?

