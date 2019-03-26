×
WWE News: Ronda Rousey says headlining WrestleMania was the goal since joining WWE

Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
News
26 Mar 2019, 20:20 IST

The UFC & WWE Main Eventer
The UFC & WWE Main Eventer

What's the Story?

Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was interviewed on ESPN Sportscenter earlier today when she talked about her expectations when signing with the WWE.

Rousey said that participating in the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event has been her goal since signing with the company 2018.

In case you didn't know...

The UFC Hall of Famer made her first appearance as a WWE Superstar at the 2018 Royal Rumble pay-per-view to kick off her incredible first year. She would go on to win the Raw Women's Championship and developing a rivalry with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Weeks after their match was confirmed for WrestleMania, WWE announced that the Raw Women's Championship match between Rousey, Flair, and Lynch would be the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event.

The Heart of the Matter

Rousey said she expected to be involved in the main event of WrestleMania at some point, but wasn't sure when that would take place.

"On one hand, I was already expecting it, but on another hand I was really happy that it was finally certain. It seemed like an abstract goal, somewhere far in the future."

The former MMA fighter would also discuss her signing with WWE last year and how one of her goals was to get a main event at WrestleMania.

"I came to WWE just a year ago and my goal from the very beginning was 'I want to be part of the first-ever women's main event of WrestleMania.'
Rousey would go on to talk about the buzz that has surrounded the women's division over the past year and how the WWE used to have women compete in bra and panties matches and are now giving the women's division the biggest spotlight possible.

What's next?

The Raw Women's Champion will team with Flair and Charlotte in a six-woman tag team match against the Riott Squad next week on the Raw before WrestleMania.

Rousey's status after WrestleMania is currently unknown with reports emerging that she may leave the company after the event to have children, though she is under contract with WWE until 2021.

