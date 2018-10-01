WWE News: Ronda Rousey set to make her in-ring return on Monday Night Raw next week

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 650 // 01 Oct 2018, 02:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rousey will soon be in action on the red brand

What's the story?

Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is all set to make her in-ring return to Monday Night Raw next week, as she prepares to go one-on-one against Ruby Riott is singles competition.

In case you didn't know...

After making her impressive WWE debut earlier this year at WrestleMania 34 in a Mix Tag Team Match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey quickly went on to establish herself as one of the biggest fan favorite superstars' in the WWE.

At this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view, Rousey won her first championship in the WWE when she defeated Alexa Bliss to win the Raw Women's Title after dominating WWE's self-proclaimed 'Goddess'. And at Hell in a Cell, Rousey marked her first successful title defense against Bliss.

The heart of the matter

Within these past number of weeks, Raw Women's Ronda Rousey has formed a new allegiance with Nikki and Brie- The Bella Twins and in Rousey's absence from Raw last week, her close friend Natalya teamed up with The Bellas in a six-woman tag team match against the trio of Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan- collectively known as The Riott Squad.

However, with Rousey set to make her return to Raw this week, 'The Baddest Woman on the Planet' is all set to make her return to in-ring competition, as she prepares herself for a one-on-one match against Ruby Riott.

In the build-up to this week's edition of Monday Night Raw, Ruby also took it to her Twitter handle and sent out a warning message to the Raw Women's Champion.

I’ve seen the fighter in you, rebellious, relentless, fought for herself. But somewhere along the way that’s dissipated. Your head is clouded by the need to please @natbynature, @BellaTwins and the WWE Universe. So let’s see if there is any fight left in our “fighting champion.” pic.twitter.com/6GZx8xnL9N — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) September 30, 2018

What's next?

With WWE all set to make their grand debut in Australia later this month as part of the inaugural WWE Super Show-Down, Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins prepare themselves for yet another hard-hitting six-woman tag team match against The Riott Squad in Melbourne, Australia.