WWE News: Ronda Rousey suffers gruesome injury on TV set

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.31K // 20 Aug 2019, 22:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey is currently filming a TV show

Ronda Rousey has not appeared on WWE programming since main-eventing WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in April 2019.

Four months on from her last WWE appearance, the 32-year-old has recently taken up an acting role as a member of the LA Fire Department on TV show “9-1-1”.

Unfortunately, pictures from TMZ have revealed that the former Raw Women’s Champion sustained a gruesome injury to two of her fingers on set last week and she had to be taken to hospital.

How did Ronda Rousey sustain the injury?

TMZ is reporting that Ronda Rousey was supposed to slam a door during an action scene, but she got “a little over-exuberant” and slammed it on two of her fingers.

As you can see from a picture on the TMZ website (warning: the picture is very graphic), the middle finger on her left hand is severely broken and it reportedly needed to be repaired with a bolt and screws.

The UFC Hall of Famer, who also fractured the tip of her ring finger, was able to finish the scene and arrived back at work the next day to continue filming.

Ronda Rousey’s WWE status

Amid reports earlier this year that Ronda Rousey was set to leave WWE after WrestleMania 35, the company clarified that her contract is due to run until 2021.

As it turned out, “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” sustained a broken hand at WrestleMania 35 and she has not been part of any WWE storylines since the event.

Moving forward, a one-on-one encounter between Rousey and her biggest on-screen rival, Becky Lynch, is yet to take place, so it is safe to assume that WWE will book the match at some point before Rousey officially leaves the company.