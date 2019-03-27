WWE News: Ronda Rousey takes a shot at WWE during ESPN interview

Ronda Rousey fires another shot at WWE

What's the story?

We found out shortly before last night's episode of WWE RAW that Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair had been confirmed as the main event of WrestleMania 35. The trio created history in the process and are set to become the first women to ever headline the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Following RAW, Rousey, Charlotte, and Lynch were on ESPN's Sports Center for an interview.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch was originally set to face Ronda Rousey at WWE Survivor Series match but Lynch was pulled from the match after getting injured on the go-home episode of RAW. This led to Charlotte Flair replacing her and Flair got herself DQ-ed during their Survivor Series match as she unloaded on Rousey with everything she had.

This was followed by Becky Lynch winning the women's Royal Rumble in 2019 before Vince McMahon replaced her with Charlotte in the match. Lynch later beat Charlotte by DQ at Elimination Chamber to set the wheels in motion for the first ever women's WrestleMania main-event.

The heart of the matter

During the interview on Sports Center, Ronda Rousey spoke about how far women in WWE had come just over the last year. However, Rousey couldn't help but take a shot at WWE (part of her heel character) by saying that WWE copied the women's revolution:

“It’s incredible the amount of momentum that we’ve been able to generate within just a year, if you look at last year's WrestleMania as compared to now. What I think was happening in WWE is really a parallel for everything that’s happened culturally around the world. The WWE copies everything else that is happening like the women’s evolution and revolution [and] every industry out there.”

What's next?

Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are set to main event WrestleMania 35 as the battle to see who will leave as RAW Women's Champion.

