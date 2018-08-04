Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Ronda Rousey talks about the difference between WWE and MMA

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
News
424   //    04 Aug 2018, 22:22 IST

UFC Hall Of Fame: Official Class Of 2018 Induction Ceremony
UFC Hall Of Fame: Official Class Of 2018 Induction Ceremony

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey recently appeared on an episode of Good Morning America, to talk about her upcoming film, Mile 22. The film is set to release on the 17th of August, and Rousey is doing the rounds promoting it, while also meeting her obligations with WWE.

During her segment on Good Morning America, Rousey talked about her journey from UFC to WWE, and how different the two were from each other.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey has her hat in many rings at a comparatively young age. She was a UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion and revolutionized Women's Mixed Martial Arts while there. She eventually made the move to WWE, and after considerable training, was part of a Mixed Tag Team Match at WrestleMania. She teamed up with Kurt Angle, and the two of them were able to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

She then faced Nia Jax inside the ring at Money in the Bank, but her title hopes were spoiled by Alexa Bliss. Bliss interrupted the bout and took out both Ronda and Jax. She then cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to steal the title.

The heart of the matter

On the show, Ronda was asked about the difference between UFC and WWE. She said that WWE was more like movie choreography than fighting.

She compared it to Broadway, where a lot of people do their own stunts. She said that everyone prepared before they went out and all of the choreography was made up during the fight. She admitted to not being the best at making it up and had to practice beforehand.

"I'm not that good though, a lot of people make it up on the fly, I need some more preparation."

Backstage there were a few Ronda Rousey fans who had come from Beat the Streets and were practicing wrestling. She went backstage to meet them and surprised them as they had not been expecting her.

You can see the video here:

What's next?

Ronda Rousey is set to face Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam, on the 19th of the August in the Barclays Centre.

What do you think of what Rousey had to say about her transition? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
