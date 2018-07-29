WWE News: Ronda Rousey talks about WrestleMania 34 and how WWE fans reacted to her

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 217 // 29 Jul 2018, 17:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey made her WrestleMania debut back in April when she teamed with Kurt Angle to defeat Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, and it was considered to be one of the best wrestling debuts in the history of the company.

In case you didn't know...

Rousey is a former UFC Champion, she is the woman that changed the face of the MMA business when she was able to bring in a UFC Women's Championship and dominated the sport for a number of years.

"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" then made an appearance at WrestleMania 31 where she attacked both Stephanie and Triple H as part of a segment with The Rock, which was supposed to lead to a match between all four stars the following year. This obviously never happened and the WWE Universe were instead forced to wait three years to see Rousey step into a WWE ring officially.

The heart of the matter

The current Raw superstar spoke to Chris Van Vliet as part of the promotion for her upcoming movie Mile 22 and the subject turned to Rousey's WrestleMania debut and the reaction of the crowd.

"I think that going into any new career like wrestling or acting or anything like that, a lot of people assume that you can only be really good at one thing and that if you master one thing you will never be able to master anything else as well. There is a lot of low expectations going into things and it's harder to learn with the world watching as opposed to being able to learn in private, but it comes with the territory. It makes things a bit more difficult but it helps me improve if one of my first matches is at WrestleMania [...], but it's like yeah I'm hitting the ground running but I have all the best tools in front of me and I'm very lucky."

Ronda also talked about how different it was going from acting into wrestling which is usually done the other way around for many wrestlers.

"It's very different in that you only get one shot, everything is live, people aren't going to reset the shot for each scene so you have to be very aware of where the cameras are at all times and make sure they're catching everything that's going on. Also memorizing dialogue very last minute because you show up, you don't know what's going on they're like her's two pages of dialogue, don't screw it up!"

What's next?

Rousey faces the Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam next month as she once again hopes to lift her first Championship in WWE.

Do you think there were low expectations for Ronda's debut match? Have your say in the comments section below...

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.