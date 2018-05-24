WWE News: Ronda Rousey to appear at Osaka, Japan Live Event

The next live event on Ronda Rousey's schedule has been revealed.

Could Ronda be coming to Japan as Raw Women's Champion?

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey continues to differentiate herself from her fellow UFC alum Brock Lesnar with her scheduled appearance at the Osaka, Japan Live Event in August.

In case you didn't know

Since her arrival in WWE, many fans have been skeptical regarding her status as a "full-time performer" and whether she would be given a schedule similar to Lesnar.

While she hasn't appeared on every episode of Monday Night Raw, Rousey has managed to make more WWE appearances than the Lesnar despite being the current Universal Champion.

The heart of the matter

The following is a loose translation of the text from WWE's Japan Live Event page regarding Rousey's appearance on the show:

In the Osaka performance in 2018, Ronda Rousey, who won her debut match Wrestlemania 34, a Beijing Olympic Judo Copper Medalist and former UFC Women's Bantamweight champion decided to make her first visit to Japan as a WWE superstar. In addition, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Bray Wyatt, Bobby Roode, Jinder Mahal, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Natalya and other Superstars representing WWE are coming to Japan.

Rousey has not wrestled on TV nor pay-per-views since WrestleMania 34, but the former UFC Bantamweight champion made her house show debut during the European tour where she teamed with Ember Moon and Natalya against beat Mickie James, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott.

What's next?

Nia Jax challenged Rousey to a match for the Raw Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, so there's a chance that Rousey could be the champion by the time the house show comes around.

Many are expecting Natalya to turn heel and betray Rousey at some point which could mean that Natalya might be Rousey's opponent when the live event takes place, but that is pure speculation.

Author's take

With Rousey still being in the early stages of her career, it will be interesting to see how good of a wrestler she is by August - especially with SummerSlam taking place weeks before the Osaka show.