WWE News: Ronda Rousey to team with the Bella Twins at WWE Super Show-Down

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
352   //    28 Aug 2018, 17:49 IST

Rouse
Rousey and the Bellas will face The
Riott
Squad

What's the story?

Well, WWE's huge event at Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground just got even bigger as it's been announced that Ronda Rousey will team up with the Bella Twins to face off against The Riott Squad at the event!

This comes hot off the announcement that Braun Strowman will team with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler to face off against The Shield at the event.


In case you didn't know...

WWE already proved that they can put on an incredible spectacle of a pay-per-view outside the United States when The Greatest Royal Rumble emanated live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in April - and the Super Show-Down looks every bit as huge!

The venue, Melbourne Cricket Ground, has an official capacity of over 100,000 and, if sold out, the event could come close to WWE's current record attendance set at Wrestlemania 32 in Dallas, Texas when 101,763 fans were in attendance.

Several matches have already announced for the show, with Triple H vs The Undertaker facing off for the last time ever, Daniel Bryan vs The Miz in a number one contender's match, John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs Elias and Kevin Owens, and Shawn Michaels has also been confirmed to be part of the show, too.


The heart of the matter

WWE has today announced a six-woman Tag Team Match for WWE's Super Show-Down in Australia this October, with WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey teaming up with Nikki and Brie Bella to face off against the Riott Squad - Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan.


What's next?

WWE's Super Show-Down takes place October 6th, live from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

We'll keep you posted with more details about the event as we get them.

What other matches would you like to see take place at the Super Show-Down? Let us know in the comments.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
